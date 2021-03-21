Soccer: Japan's Doan out of U-24 Argentina friendlies with injury

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Ritsu Doan has pulled out of two upcoming under-24 international friendlies against Argentina due to an unspecified injury, the Japan Football Association said Sunday. The Arminia Bielefeld dribbler will be replaced by Sagan Tosu striker Daichi Hayashi, who has three goals from six J-League top-flight games this season. Doan, on loan at the German club from Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven, played the full 90 minutes against Red Bull Leipzig on Friday. Doan was one of seven Europe-based players called up, including Takefusa Kubo currently on loan at Getafe from Real Madrid, as bot...