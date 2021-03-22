Tokyo stocks open sharply lower after Dow's slide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Monday, tracking a slide in the Dow Jones Industrial Average late last week after the Federal Reserve said it would end temporary relief from capital-requirement rules for banks. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sank 429.84 points, or 1.44 percent, from Friday to 29,362.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.09 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,996.12. Decliners were led by machinery, transportation equipment and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 1...