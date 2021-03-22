Tokyo stocks sink as Renesas fuels fears over global chip supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks sank Monday morning as auto and technology issues tumbled after Renesas Electronics Corp. warned of a potentially significant impact from its plant fire on the already disrupted global supply of semiconductors. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 543.15 points, or 1.82 percent, from Friday to 29,248.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 22.25 points, or 1.11 percent, at 1,989.96. Decliners included transportation equipment, insurance and electric appliance issues.