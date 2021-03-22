Baseball: Ohtani dazzles in dual starting role for Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani gave an eye-catching display of his two-way talents Sunday when he started on the mound and at the plate for the Los Angeles Angels in a spring training game against the San Diego Padres. Pitching and hitting in the same game for the first time with the Angels, Ohtani went 2-for-2 with a walk as leadoff hitter, while in his four-inning start, he struck out five and allowed a run on two hits and two walks. Ohtani's performance at the plate in the Angels' 4-1 loss took his spring training batting average to an outstanding .636 on 14-for-22 hitting, including a team-leading four hom...