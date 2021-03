Main events scheduled for Tuesday, March 23

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, March 23: -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling at 10 a.m. on appeal by man accused of killing 9-year-old Vietnamese girl in Chiba Prefecture in 2017 -- Japan Chain Stores Association to release supermarket sales data for February at 2 p.m. -- Japan Department Stores Association to release sales data for February at 2:30 p.m. -- Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to release results of annual survey on land prices across Japan at 4:50 p.m. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for March. -- KDDI to launch lower-pr...