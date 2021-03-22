Nikkei down 2% as Renesas fans fear of global chip supply shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks slid Monday with the benchmark Nikkei down 2 percent as automakers were dented after Renesas Electronics Corp. warned that a fire at one of its plants could worsen disruptions in the global supply of semiconductors. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 617.90 points, or 2.07 percent, from Friday at 29,174.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.03 points, or 1.09 percent, lower at 1,990.18. Decliners were led by transportation equipment, insurance and machinery issues.