Don Quijote chain operator opens 1st "Donki" outlet in Malaysia

The operator of Japanese discount store chain Don Quijote has opened its first outlet in Malaysia, offering a wide variety of products and goods imported from Japan to shoppers in downtown Kuala Lumpur. The Jonetz by Don Don Donki Lot10 store was an instant hit as a long line of people formed in front of its entrance before it opened on Friday morning in the busy Bukit Bintang district in the Malaysian capital, where its operator, Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp., has ambitious business expansion plans. The new shop occupies three floors of the Lot10 commercial complex and Friday's ope...