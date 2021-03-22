American father, son indicted on charges of aiding Ghosn escape

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese prosecutors indicted two American men Monday on charges of aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn to flee the country and escape trial in 2019. Michael Taylor, 60, a former Green Beret, and his son Peter, 28, helped Ghosn, 67, jump bail, despite knowing that the former auto titan was prohibited from traveling overseas based on his bail conditions, according to the indictment by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. The two allegedly helped Ghosn, who is charged with financial crimes, flee his home in Tokyo on Dec. 29 and make their way to Kansai International Air...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society