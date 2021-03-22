Restaurant chain sues Tokyo gov't over COVID opening hour restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo-based restaurant chain operator on Monday filed a damages suit against the Tokyo metropolitan government for ordering business hours be reduced as a public safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic. Global-Dining Inc. claims the order "is illegal and unconstitutional as it infringes the right to freedom of business" in the first such lawsuit anywhere in Japan. The company runs dozens of restaurants including the Gonpachi "izakaya" Japanese-style pubs, one of which is famous for its scene in Quentin Tarantino's film "Kill Bill." The restaurant operator is seeking only 104 yen ($1) ...