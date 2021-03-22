Baseball: NPB games to have no extra innings this season amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Professional Baseball said Monday games will end in nine innings and no extra innings will be played this season to accommodate early closing hours at restaurants and bars in the Tokyo Metropolitan region amid the coronavirus pandemic. The government's state of emergency for Tokyo and three nearby prefectures was lifted Sunday, but local authorities have continued to ask restaurants and bars to close by 9 p.m. NPB said some games will start earlier than scheduled to ensure they are finished by that time. The Yomiuri Giants and the DeNA BayStars in the Central League said Monday they wil...