Cat-robot Doraemon goes green as sustainability envoy for Uniqlo

Newsfrom Japan

Doraemon, the blue cat-robot from the future in a popular Japanese comic series, has turned green to deliver the message of the need for a sustainable society. Green Doraemon has been tapped as casual clothing brand Uniqlo's special envoy for that goal, its operator Fast Retailing Co. said Monday. "I'm Doraemon and now I am Green! I'll do my best as Uniqlo Global Sustainability Ambassador to help create a much brighter future!" the Japanese apparel maker quoted the robot as saying. "Doraemon Sustainability Mode" will be featured in Uniqlo stores and on the brand's websites together with his me...