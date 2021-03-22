Marubeni-involved hydropower project in Myanmar to be frozen

Newsfrom Japan

Electricite de France SA, one of Europe's largest power companies, will freeze a hydropower project in Myanmar's northeast that also involves major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp., according to a local civic group briefed on the plan. The planned freeze is likely linked to the military coup last month that ousted the country's civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and sparked a wave of anti-coup protests that security forces have sought to crush using deadly force. Marubeni is part of the consortium pushing to build a giant hydropower station on the Shweli River in Shan State, and ...