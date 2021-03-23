Japan to use 2.17 tril. yen from reserve funds for virus-hit sectors

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Cabinet decided Tuesday to use 2.17 trillion yen ($20 billion) in reserve funds for fiscal 2020 to financially support businesses and households suffering from the prolonged impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The funding includes 1.54 trillion yen for local authorities to aid restaurants and bars that comply with requests to close early as part of anti-COVID-19 measures. Municipalities will be able to provide 40,000 yen per day in subsidies to such operators. The government's second state of emergency, initially declared for the Tokyo metropolitan area in early January but expanded to...