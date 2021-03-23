Tokyo stocks rise in morning on buybacks following sell-off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Tuesday morning as investors bought back hard-hit shares of auto and chip companies after the benchmark Nikkei shed over 1,000 points over the past two trading days. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 69.29 points, or 0.24 percent, from Monday to 29,243.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,993.70. Gainers included electric power and gas, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues.