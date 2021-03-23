FEATURE: Female financial analysts urge change in male-dominated profession

Newsfrom Japan

With the gender gap still large among financial analysts in Japan, women who have blazed a trail in the male-dominated profession are calling for changes in the industry's punishing workstyle as well as an end to what they see as society's deep-rooted bias toward working women. "I think Japanese firms (in general) must work to increase the number of women, and the financial industry especially lags" behind other sectors, said Rie Nishihara, a senior analyst at JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. Among some 27,000 people who hold the Certified Member Analyst designation of the Securities Analysts Ass...