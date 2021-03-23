Mitsubishi Electric wins huge elevator deal for One Bangkok complex

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has received its biggest ever elevator and escalator order in Thailand with a deal to supply the One Bangkok complex, touted as the nation's largest private-sector property initiative. Mitsubishi Electric said Monday its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., clinched a deal with One Bangkok Co., a joint venture between TCC Assets (Thailand) Co. and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., two firms under Thai conglomerate TCC Group. Mitsubishi will deliver 250 elevators, including 12 double-deck elevators, the first of their kind in Thailand, and 28 escalat...