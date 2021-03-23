Nikkei hits 2-week low on concerns over U.S.-China tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks continued to fall Tuesday after giving up earlier gains, with the Nikkei ending at a two-week low, as concerns grew over U.S.-China tensions following Western countries' sanctions on Beijing for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 178.23 points, or 0.61 percent, from Monday at 28,995.92, its lowest closing since March 8. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.70 points, or 0.94 percent, lower at 1,971.48. Decliners were led by air transportation, marine transportation and lan...