Messaging app Line to transfer all users' data to Japan for security

The president of messaging app provider Line Corp. said Tuesday all data of its users will now be transferred to Japan and stored in the country to better protect its customers' personal information. The measure comes after Line, whose app is used by over 86 million of Japan's some 126 million people, said last week its users' data had been accessed by technicians in China without users being informed as required by law. Line President Takeshi Idezawa will hold a press conference later Tuesday to explain the company's additional measures to protect users' personal information after having atte...