China provides coronavirus vaccine to foreign journalists in Beijing

China provided coronavirus vaccinations to foreign journalists in Beijing on Tuesday in an apparent bid to advertise the safety of its home-developed medical products with the attempt to boost its global clout through "vaccine diplomacy." Many journalists from other nations such as Japan and Australia as well as their family members, aged between 18 and 59, gathered in a part in the Chinese capital to receive the Sinovac vaccine, which costs 90 yuan ($13.8). They will get their second dose in April. Before being inoculated, they signed a document saying in English, "No vaccine is 100% effectiv...