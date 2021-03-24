Tokyo stocks open lower on rising coronavirus cases in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases in Europe triggered concerns about a slowdown in the global economic recovery from the pandemic. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 338.36 points, or 1.17 percent, from Tuesday to 28,657.56. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 23.00 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,948.48. Decliners were led by air transportation, mining and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.53-54 yen compared with 108.52-62 yen in New York and ...