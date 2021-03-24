Tokyo stocks slide in morning amid renewed fears of global recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning as concerns grew about a slowdown in the global economic recovery in the wake of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 530.06 points, or 1.83 percent, from Tuesday to 28,465.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 43.56 points, or 2.21 percent, at 1,927.92. Every industrial category lost ground, led by air transportation, marine transportation and mining.