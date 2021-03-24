Japan's AGC to integrate 3 chemical units in Thailand, Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese glassmaker AGC Inc. is planning to set up a new company during the first half of 2022 by integrating its three chemical units in Thailand and Vietnam. AGC plans to merge AGC Chemicals (Thailand) Co. and Vinythai Public Co. in Thailand and AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co. into a new company to promote its chlor-alkali business in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, the Tokyo-based firm, formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., said in a news release last Friday. The new company's name, location, capital amount and other details have not been determined, but AGC plans to hold a stake of a...