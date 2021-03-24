Nikkei falls for 4th straight day on renewed coronavirus concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei dropping 2 percent and extending its losing streak to a fourth day, as resurging coronavirus cases in Europe have cast a shadow over the global economic outlook. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 590.40 points, or 2.04 percent, from Tuesday at 28,405.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 42.90 points, or 2.18 percent, lower at 1,928.58. Every industrial category lost ground, led by air transportation, mining and marine transportation issues.