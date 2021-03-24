Huge container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocking sea traffic

Newsfrom Japan

A massive container ship on Tuesday ran aground in the Suez Canal, causing a traffic jam for other tankers in the area and blocking them from traversing the vital trade waterway in northeastern Egypt, according to reports. Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., based in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed Wednesday that they are the owner of the Ever Given. The container ship was bound for Rotterdam in the Netherlands from China when it became stuck in the canal. The vessel's operator, Taiwanese transport company Evergreen Marine Corp., said the cause of the grounding was due to a strong gust of wind...