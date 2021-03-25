Tokyo stocks open higher after Nikkei hits 7-week low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as investors sought battered shares after the benchmark Nikkei index hit a seven-week low the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 214.26 points, or 0.75 percent, from Wednesday to 28,619.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 23.88 points, or 1.24 percent, at 1,952.46. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.79-80 yen compared with 108.67-77 yen in New York and 108.60-61 yen in Tokyo...