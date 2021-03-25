FOCUS: Japan sees services, digital as key areas for investment in U.K.

Newsfrom Japan

Uncertainty surrounding the United Kingdom's 2020 exit from the European Union has reduced the number of Japanese firms operating in the country, leaving investors and analysts watching what trade promotion steps the London government will take as part of post-Brexit economic policy. The number of Japanese companies in the kingdom fell 12 percent from 2014 to 2019 to 951, Japanese data show, a period that includes the 2016 referendum that determined the country's departure from what is now the 27-nation bloc. Of the total, the number of manufacturers dropped 22 percent and that of financial fi...