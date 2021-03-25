Tokyo stocks rise in morning as battered shares bought back

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Thursday morning as investors snapped up battered issues following a four-day losing streak by the benchmark Nikkei index and the hitting of a seven-week low the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 303.75 points, or 1.07 percent, from Wednesday to 28,709.27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.57 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,954.15. Gainers were led by mining, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel issues.