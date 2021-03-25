Japan's Murata to begin road traffic data service in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. will start providing traffic data in Indonesia next month under a partnership deal with a local partner to address chronic traffic jams and promote outdoor advertisements. Murata said Wednesday it will deploy its light detection and ranging technology-based traffic counting system to monitor traffic volume through devices installed over roadways in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Bali Island and other locations in Indonesia. The Kyoto-based firm said the system consists of electronic measuring devices and sensors in signs and on footbridges ...