Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei snapping a four-day losing streak that saw the index tumble to a 7 week-low, as investors focused on equities recently battered by concerns over the impact of a resurgence of the coronavirus on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 324.36 points, or 1.14 percent at 28,729.88 from Wednesday when it finished at the lowest since Feb. 4. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 26.97 points, or 1.40 percent, higher at 1,955.55. Gainers were led by marine transportation, n...