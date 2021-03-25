FOCUS: N. Korea testing Biden with 1st missile launch in year

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea's firing of two ballistic missiles on Thursday for the first time in a year appears to be aimed at testing Washington's posture following the launch of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in January. Pyongyang wants to see how the United States and other concerned countries will react to the firing of what are believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, analysts and diplomatic sources said. The launches shortly after 7 a.m. came as the United States is set to complete what it calls a "thorough" review of policy toward North Korea following inputs from...