Singapore operator of Don Quijote partners with ride hailer app Grab

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore-based ride hailing app firm Grab Holdings Inc. signed an e-commerce partnership deal covering the country, Malaysia and Thailand with a regional operator of Japanese discount store chain Don Quijote, the app firm said Thursday. Under the deal, Grab will serve a preferred on-demand delivery service provider of the Pan Pacific Retail Management, which runs stores with the Don Don Donki brand in the three countries. The two companies plan to expand their business tie-up to the rest of Southeast Asian countries, according to a Grab PR official. The firm said in a statement the partnershi...