Japan-Netherlands team to help free grounded ship in Suez Canal

Newsfrom Japan

The Taiwanese operator of a massive container ship wedged in the Suez Canal said Thursday the ship's Japanese owner will send a team consisting of salvage companies from Japan and the Netherlands to help rescue the stranded vessel. Evergreen Marine Corp., which operates the ship named Ever Given, said it will do its best to refloat the vessel, which ran aground on Tuesday, in cooperation with authorities in Egypt. The incident with the ship owned by Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., a ship leasing business based in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, has caused a bottleneck, blocking other vessels from tr...