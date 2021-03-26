Japan opts not to resume travel subsidy program until at least June

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will not resume a subsidy program for promoting domestic tourism until June at the earliest due to concerns over a resurgence of the new coronavirus, even as a state of emergency was lifted for the last remaining area earlier this week, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday. The government will earmark 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) as reserves to support municipalities' own travel promotion initiatives until the "Go To Travel" campaign restarts, the person said. Subsidies of up to 7,000 yen per person will be given from April 1 to May 31 for an overnight trip...