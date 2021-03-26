Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on firmer U.S. shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking an overnight rise on Wall Street as investors welcomed improvement in the U.S. labor market and progress on vaccine rollouts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 450.29 points, or 1.57 percent, from Thursday to 29,180.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.97 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,981.52. Gainers were led by rubber product, air transportation and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.18-19 yen compared with 1...