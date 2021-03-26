China imposes sanctions on Britain in retaliation over Xinjiang

Newsfrom Japan

China said Friday it has decided to impose sanctions on some British individuals and entities, retaliating to London's move to levy sanctions on Beijing over human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region. The nine British individuals and four entities "maliciously spread lies and false information" about the situation in Xinjiang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "China is unwavering in its determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests," the ministry said, while pledging to make a "firmer response" if Britai...