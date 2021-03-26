Baseball: Darvish gets Opening Day start for Padres

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish will make his second career Opening Day start in the majors when he takes the mound next week against the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Thursday. Kenta Maeda is scheduled to start Opening Day for the Minnesota Twins, making it the second time that two Japanese pitchers get the nod for the prestigious assignment in Major League Baseball. The last time it happened was in 2017, when Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka started for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, respectively. Darvish, who finished as the runner-up in last year's ...