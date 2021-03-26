Tokyo stocks advance in morning on U.S. economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly rising over 500 points, on hopes that the U.S. economy will rebound from the coronavirus pandemic faster than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 435.07 points, or 1.51 percent, from Thursday to 29,164.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 28 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,983.55. Gainers were led by rubber product, pulp and paper and transportation equipment issues.