NTT Docomo cuts mobile fees, intensifying price battle with rivals

Japanese wireless communications giant NTT Docomo Inc. launched Friday a lower-priced mobile service plan for large-data usage, intensifying a price battle with its two rivals spurred by government pressure. The company's new discounted monthly plan "ahamo" is priced at 2,700 yen ($25) excluding tax for 20-gigabyte data usage -- the lowest among the three major wireless carriers for the same data usage, including unlimited calls up to five minutes. NTT Docomo said it had accepted applications from over 1.6 million customers as of late February. To cut costs and lower fees, the company and its ...