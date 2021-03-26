Main events scheduled for March 29-April 4

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 29-April 4: March 29 (Mon) -- 5th anniversary for enforcement of security legislation that allows Self-Defense Forces to engage in limited forms of collective self-defense. March 30 (Tues) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for February. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for February. March 31 (Wed) -- Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for February. April 1 (Thurs) -- Bank of Japan to release March T...