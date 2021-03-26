Tokyo stocks rise on renewed optimism for U.S. economic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Friday on renewed expectations for a U.S. economic recovery following progress on vaccine rollouts and improved labor market data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 446.82 points, or 1.56 percent, from Thursday at 29,176.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.61 points, or 1.46 percent, higher at 1,984.16. Gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument, and land transportation issues.