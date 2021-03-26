BOJ to begin feasibility study on digital currency in April

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan said Friday it will begin a feasibility study on digital currency next month, accelerating preparation for the issuance of its own virtual currency following swift moves by China and some other countries to do the same. Although the BOJ said it "currently has no plan to issue central bank digital currency," or CBDC, it will gear up preparation as part of its efforts to swiftly supply the virtual unit when needed. The central bank will first test the technical feasibility of the core functions and features required for the digital currency, which is expected to be used for cas...