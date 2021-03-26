Rescuers aim to unblock Suez Canal over weekend: ship owner

Newsfrom Japan

Rescuers of a massive container ship wedged in the Suez Canal aim to dislodge the stranded vessel over the weekend, the ship's Japanese owner said Friday. "We are aiming to free the ship on Saturday night Japan time," an official at Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. told a press conference in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan. The incident with the ship operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp. has caused a bottleneck, blocking other vessels from traversing the vital trade waterway in northeastern Egypt, local authorities have said.