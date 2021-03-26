Soccer: Japan lose to Argentina in 1st of 2 U-24 friendlies

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Tokyo Olympic hopefuls ended a yearlong layoff with a 1-0 loss against powerhouse Argentina on Friday at Tokyo Stadium in the first of their two under-24 friendlies. Benevento's giant forward, Adolfo Gaich, netted the only goal in the 21st minute with a towering header off the crossbar. Japan, who fielded Getafe's Takefusa Kubo and Kawasaki Frontale's Kaoru Mitoma in a highly-anticipated lineup, failed to break down the high-pressing visitors in the team's first game since the AFC U-23 Championship in January 2020. The two teams play again on Monday at Kitakyushu Stadium in southwester...