Thailand to accept foreign tourists in Phuket without quarantine

Thailand's government said Friday that foreign tourists will be allowed to visit the resort island of Phuket from July without quarantine, as long as they are inoculated against the coronavirus. To resume tourist visits from abroad on a trial basis, the government plans to prioritize the vaccination of locals. Foreign tourists visiting the southern island will be required to show proof of their vaccination, take virus tests and install a contact-tracing app on their smartphones. About 950 foreign tourists visited Phuket in January. The government expects to see 100,000 foreign tourists visit t...