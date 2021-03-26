Baseball: Kamei homer lifts Giants past BayStars former teammate

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran Yoshiyuki Kamei's ninth-inning pinch-hit home run lifted the Yomiuri Giants to an 8-7 opening day victory over the DeNA BayStars on Friday. Before 9,991 fans at Tokyo Dome, Kamei blasted off against BayStars closer Kazuki Mishima to get the two-time defending Central League champs off to a good start in 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nippon Professional Baseball's games this season will not feature extra innings, so Kamei's homer prevented a ninth-inning tie. The BayStars twice came back from three-run deficits as new second baseman Shunta Tanaka drove in six runs against his f...