U.S. raps Chinese boycott against global businesses over Xinjiang

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Friday condemned Chinese boycotts against global businesses that have decided to avoid using cotton from China's far-western Xinjiang region over concerns about the human rights situation there. "We commend and stand with companies that adhere to the U.S. laws and ensure products we are consuming are not made with forced labor," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said. The remarks came amid a widespread boycott in China of H&M products after the Swedish fashion brand pledged to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang, where concerns are growing among Western coun...