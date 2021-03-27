Biden broaches need for initiative to counter China's Belt and Road

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he broached with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a phone call the idea of a democratic countries-led infrastructure development project to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative coming from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters, without elaborating. A press release issued from the White House after the talks only mentioned that the two leaders agreed to work closely together on shared foreign policy priori...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News