Biden broaches need for initiative to counter China's Belt and Road

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he broached with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a phone call the idea of a democratic countries-led infrastructure development project to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative coming from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters, without elaborating. A press release issued from the White House after the talks only mentioned that the two leaders agreed to work closely together on shared foreign policy priori...