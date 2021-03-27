FEATURE: Oral care product made by Japan's disabled could be used by astronauts

Newsfrom Japan

A safe-to-swallow oral care product developed by a Japanese startup and manufactured by people with mental disabilities has been selected as a candidate for use by astronauts at the International Space Station. The product chosen through an open recruitment process is a mint-flavored oral care spray made by disabled workers employed by a nonprofit organization in Niigata Prefecture. Whether it makes the ISS journey or not will be decided possibly in June based on a comprehensive assessment of safety and other factors. According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, if approved, it will be...