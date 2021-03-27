Tokyo's Imperial Hotel to be rebuilt in hopes of post-pandemic demand

Newsfrom Japan

Imperial Hotel Ltd. said it will rebuild its renowned luxury hotel in central Tokyo at a cost of up to 250 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in anticipation of post COVID-19 visitor demand amid a construction boom in luxury accommodations across the country. The construction of the main building and the adjacent tower is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2031 and 2024 and be completed by fiscal 2036 and 2030, respectively, according to the hotel operator's recently announced plan. The hotel was established in 1890 as a state gate house. Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe and Helen Keller have been among its ...