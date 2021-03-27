"Attack on Titan" manga museum opens in creator's hometown

Newsfrom Japan

Fans of "Attack on Titan," a manga series popular in Japan and abroad that is set to be made into a Hollywood film, can visit a themed museum from Saturday in the hometown of its creator. Local residents are hoping the manga series can be a boon to tourism for the city of Hita in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The manga series revolves around protagonist Eren and his battle against giant creatures known as Titans that have overrun the world. The city has been working to draw fans of the manga by creating locations with statues of characters. The newest attraction "Attack on Titan in HITA...